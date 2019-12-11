17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [long meeting; snow & snowballs; trucks & bridges & more] – 12/11/2019

“Trucks vs. Bridges | Dangerous and Costly.” Don’t we know?Pew Stateline

“Snowballs on public property | against the law” in several citiesWSAW-TV7

Was December’s council meeting a long event? | Long enough for several online streaming videos; watch them at the Borough’s facebook page. Thank you to everyone who endured: citizens, outgoing, incoming & continuing councillors, guests and borough staff. The four hour meeting was adjourned at 11:00 pm.

First video | 484 viewers to date

Second video | https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBoroughPA/videos/915767038817162/

Third video | https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBoroughPA/videos/712894139233312/

Fourth video | https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBoroughPA/videos/2805908529448991/

It’s dark and there’s snow and it’s snowing. | There’s a cloud cover so, there is none of this: “The moon on the crest of the new fallen snow gave the luster of midday to objects below.”

the problem | “Men and white people believe the news is less reliable now than it was in the past. Women and people of color think it’s gotten more reliable.Nieman Lab

Please don’t talk about me when I’m gone | “Columbia Quick Response Service, Inc. (Columbia EMS) is closing its doors at the end of the year” FOX43-TV

The Ugly Website Makeover Contest is back! 

 

