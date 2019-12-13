Friday’s news items, part 2 [libraries, top google searches & more} – 12/13/2019

Welcome invitation | “Berks libraries extend borrowing privileges to all of Pa.” – WFMZ-TV69

Local radar letter-to-the-editor | “Tell your Representative to vote NO on Speed Trap Bill SB 607.

Politicians and bureaucrats create the problem of “ speeding” by posting limits too low, below the safest speeds that 85% of drivers travel. Then they present a “solution:” aggressive enforcement of the too-low limits.

Predatory RADAR enforcement, Speed Trap Bill SB 607, is the politician’s and bureaucrat’s “solution” to the “speeding” problem they created. They plan to cash in big time by giving RADAR to municipal police.

For years the State Police resisted giving RADAR to municipal police because they felt that RADAR would be used to raise lots of money. The politicians and bureaucrats now want to give the State Police some of the new money from the blizzard of tickets, and Bingo! they no longer oppose giving RADAR to municipal police. Imagine that.

On top of that, there IS no legitimate “speeding” crisis.

Analysis of data from twenty-five states confirms exceeding the speed limit is not a significant cause of accidents. Out of 2.7 million traffic accidents recorded in twenty-five states over the course of a year, only 1.6 percent were caused by drivers who exceeded the posted speed limit.

M-O-N-E-Y.

YOUR money is the only reason to give RADAR to municipal police.

Tell your Representative to vote NO on Speed Trap Bill SB 607. Thank you.

Tom McCarey