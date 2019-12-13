Friday’s news items [bff killers; best of times; hotels & more] – 12/13/2019

Communication is key | Marietta child care organization steps up to communicate after fire – Kinderhook Early Learning Center, LLC

The friends he keeps | Saudi Arabia’s company, Saudi Aramco, hit the stock market with a bang. When it’s all about the money, nobody should wonder why that despotic nation is a BFF with the wanna’ be despot. Most of the 9/11 murderers were from Saudi Arabia and the murderers of Jamal Khashoggi were from Saudi Arabia.

“Charles Dickens wrote The Tale of Two Cities in 1859. | It begins,

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way — in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.”

Ain’t that the truth? | The above is extracted from a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; the article dwells on silly, out-of-date laws that were passed and have long since become obsolete. Seems all legislative bodies don’t spend enough time looking at how the laws and ordinances they enact will be regulated, if at all.

85 room hotel coming | The area around Mount Joy continues to explode with development. On the old Route 230 (across from the Sheetz), according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “The triangular, 4.6 acre site at 1550 E. Main St. (Route 230) is bounded by Esbenshade Road and Old Harrisburg Pike, and across the street from a Sheetz convenience store. With 85 rooms, including 17 suites, the Holiday Inn Express is set to open in summer 2020. It will employ 20 to 25 people during its peak times.”

