17512 Columbia

Be informed! Columbia Concerned Citizens Association (CCCA) to hold meeting Sunday, Dec. 15 to look at 2020 budget overspending, rezoning, other issues

Everyone’s invited!
ccca
The Columbia Concerned Citizens Association is holding a public meeting this coming Sunday, December 15, to inform Columbia Borough residents and taxpayers about proposed overspending in the 2020 Columbia Borough budget just passed by Borough Council.

The planned borough-wide rezoning will also be discussed. Borough Council plans to vote on this issue at its special meeting on Monday, December 16.

Bring your questions to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 South 10th Street, at 2 p.m. this coming Sunday.
SOURCE: news release

