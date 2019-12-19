Thursday’s news items – 12/19/2019

TV used well | Yesterday, programming on television showed the medium can be sobering, powerful and entertaining. The performances of the cast of “All in the Family” — the live reprise of the popular sitcom from another generation — were really well done. In the show, Archie contends his own innate and inexplicable prejudices. Others who came to the Bunker home to celebrate Christmas Eve, had moved away from existing paradigms involving a fixed and locked stance and were more understanding.

Decade of disbelief | We’re nearing the end of another year and a decade. News sources will be picking the stories and pictures of the year and the pictures that defined the year. This Atlantic Magazine collection of the photos of the decade is riveting.

“The past 10 years have been eventful ones, beginning with Iceland’s erupting Eyjafjallajökull volcano and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, through the violent rise of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, the refugee crisis in Europe, the U.S. presidential election of 2016, the first close-up images of Pluto, the #MeToo movement, an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and so much more. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.”

Still waiting | for the borough’s video of the Monday night Special council meeting. Columbia borough facebook page

News release | “The PUC will hold its regular public meeting on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Hearing Room 1 on the second floor of the Commonwealth Keystone Building in Harrisburg. You may view the agenda by selecting:

http://www.puc.pa.gov/general/pm_agendas/2019/pm121919.pdf The PUC will be streaming video of its regularly scheduled public meetings live on its website. A link to the archived video will be accessible at the Public Meeting Video page and will be posted shortly after the conclusion of the public meeting. For more information about the PUC visit our website at www.puc.pa.gov.

In China too | The factory jobs are disappearing, just as here. – MarketPlace

“Dry procedures and impassioned speeches | preceded historic impeachment vote” – The Guardian

“The Human Toll of the 2019 Media Apocalypse | More than 3,000 journalists lost their jobs this year. These are some of their stories.”– Gen Medium

Not here this year, though | “Here are 14 places where municipal taxes are expected to go up in Lancaster County in 2020” – Lancaster Online

What’s the deal with government rushing through things? | “‘What’s the big rush?’: Planners hear city residents’ concerns, postpone action on UPMC Pinnacle hospital rezoning” – Lancaster Online