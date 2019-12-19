Thursday’s news items, part 2 [“municipal welfare programs”; dark days; legal notices & more] – 12/19/2019

“municipal welfare program” | In Manor Township a citizen spoke up at the recent Township meeting about the municipality’s retirement program. The citizen observed that two retired township managers are receiving retirement benefits in excess of $50,000. “You have to correct this injustice,” said the former supervisor. “It’s patently unfair to the taxpayers.” At the same meeting, the supervisors “approved a resolution to increase the township manager’s salary by 3% to $106,922.81.” – extracted from an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Happy holiday story | “Cat, 19, abandoned at Logan Airport, has found a home for the holidays” – The Boston Globe

That’s what friends are for | “Russian President Vladimir Putin says impeachment of US leader is based on fabricated reasons, lashes out at Democrats.” – Al Jazeera

Let the sunshine longer | Oh joy, we’re closing in on the shortest day of the year. On December 21 (Saturday) there’ll be less daylight hours than any other day of the year — but then, the sunshine daylight hours will increase each day adding topeople’s happy meters.

All gambling’s the same | At least that’s the opinion in today’s editorial in LNP – Always Lancaster.

Hitler’s wall | Walls cost a lot and accomplish virtually nothing. – BBC

Tide dials it up |Boys basketball team rips Lebanon Catholic, 85-36.

Market House Legal Ad | This Legal Notice is posted at the borough Website and in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Another legal notice | from West Hempfield Township states the Township will consider at its next Township meeting an ordinance to enact an ordinance to tax non-residents working in the Township. The Township expects to rake in an additional $15,000 annually from this new tax.

Casino in a mall | “Penn National gets OK to open mini-casino in York County” – WITF

Scope of the casino | “The facility, which will operate a single floor, will have 500 slot machines, 24 table games, a sports-betting and off-track betting parlor, as well as dining and beverage services. The facility expects to create 260 construction jobs, and after operations are stabilized, it expects to have a full-time workforce of 200 people and generate about $1 million in annual tax and fee revenue for Springettsbury Township, the host community.” – The Inquirer

Could it happen here? | Yup, “I-80 multi-vehicle crash during snow squall sends dozens to hospitals” – The Morning Call