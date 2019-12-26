Thursday’s news items [school board and borough council meeting dates for 2020; party push back; Christmas Story story & more] – 12/26/2019

2020 meeting schedule | Columbia Borough School District legal notice lists the meeting dates for its School Board of Directors’s meetings. – Lancaster Online [NOTE: Meetings will begin at 6:00 pm.]

2020 meeting schedule|for some Columbia borough meetings; Council Reorganization meeting slated for January 6 at 7:00 pm.

Push back | Resurgent “party of Lincoln” movement – The New York Times

“writers are frequently broke” | “The wrenching reason Charles Dickens wrote ‘A Christmas Carol’” – The Washington Post

LONG READ: not much has changed | The

Second Chance PA partners | Columbia’s Police Department and Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services are partner agencies with the Second Chance PA initiative. An article about Second Chance PA is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Christmas movie | For some, a mid-week Christmas includes a trip to the movies. This year’s movie choice was a delight; Knives Out‘s cast, performances and plot are winners. It’s an up-ended Palumbo-like whodunit with a spectacular cast. Here are some professionally-written reviews: Roger Ebert‘s — The Seattle Times.

“Christmas at the movies? | The theaters are so delightful.” – The Boston Globe