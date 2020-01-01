On craigslist …

No kidding. | It’s entirely possible to connect with people to find goods and services at craigslist.org. “Craig Newmark began the service in 1995 as an email distribution list to friends, featuring local events in the San Francisco Bay Area. It became a web-based service in 1996 and expanded into other classified categories. It started expanding to other U.S. cities in 2000, and now covers 70 countries.” (SOURCE: WikipediA)
While browsing Lancaster’s Craigslist during background noise and inconsequential football games, happened on these posts:
- “Looking for other anthropomorphic animal enthusiasts in Lancaster! Furry for life!”– Yeah, had to look up anthropomorphic, too.
- “Seeking female companion to spend time together. I’m an older gentleman, but any age would be welcome. Lancaster County only. Able to provide assistance from time to time as needed. NO MALES!”
- “I am a 60 year old white man who is alone most weekdays. I have decided to try and find a lady or couple that is also available on weekdays to spend time with. This can be a platonic friendship or it could become something more intimate depending on chemistry. I will be in the McDonald’s at Manor Shopping Center every Tuesday morning at 10 am health & weather permitting. I will be in a booth by the window having coffee. I have a mustache and goatee and wear glasses stop in and say hi I would love your company.”
- “Are you home alone and bored? Handy guy here can alleviate that stress. Have me over.”
- “Turkey hill on Prospect | To the beautiful Spanish girl in turkey hill this morning. I was not expecting to see suck a beautiful site so early in the morning but after saying good morning to you it made my day. Thank you. If you know how you are and remember who you said good morning too then email me back and let’s get to know each other.”
- “Lady at discount store (Columbia) | You where the tall thick gorgeous lady at the discount store in Columbia I would love to talk to you you were wearing gray sweat shirt gray thought pants and your hips and beauty out this world I was wearing gray hoodie with black sleeves jogger jeans”
- “Looking to connect with an older chubbier buddy. M4M.”
- “Are you a women who voted for Trump in the 2016 election but are currently not satisfied with the platform’s performance? We are a consumer research firm and need your participation in a panel discussion! If you qualify and participate in this interesting study, you will be compensated $100 for taking part in a two-hour focus group and sharing your valued opinion.”
- “I’m looking to give a tantric session. Free of charge. I will oil up your body and you lay back and just enjoy. For a female only. Available 24/7. Get back to me please…”
- “Unique 2BR Home w/Den & Fireplace<- (Columbia)”