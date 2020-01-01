Today’s news items [the first day; police communication; grants & more] – 1/1/2020

Busy day | Columbia’s Police Department finished 2019 with a string of arrests. – CrimeWatch
Open communication | Nice to see the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s “TOUR OUR DEPARTMENT” addition to its CrimeWatch Page.
Mobile’s Police Chief gets it | Police Chief Lawrence Battiste understands what the job entails. He understands that open communications is so critical; especially when two of the officers on his team do dumass stuff. Look at his post at the Mobile Police Department facebook page.
Shout Out | West Hempfield Township’s Police Department said a public Thank You to Columbia’s American Legion Post 372 for a donation received.
Janus, the Two-Faced God
The first day of the year | Some history about this day:
- “On January 1, 1892, a fifteen-year old Irish girl named Annie Moore became the first of the more than twelve million immigrants who would pass through the doors of the Ellis Island Immigration Station in its sixty-two years of operation.” – Library of Congress
- January 1 events in history – Brainy History
- January 1: a new calendar begins – History.com
- January 1: What happened on this day in history – History.com
Grants announced | A Lancaster Online article reports, “A historic street in Lancaster city and storefronts in Mount Joy borough will get upgrades thanks to new state grants totaling $150,000.” And that “Mount Joy Main Street, meanwhile, received $50,000 to fund at least 10 facade renovations — work that … will complement other revitalization efforts.” Mount Joy Main Street is the borough’s Main Street program.
Grants galore | Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s list of Programs & Funding sources is vast.
Nice to see | Isn’t it nice to know that Columbia’s food serving establishments are no longer absent from media news reports?
Micro”Managers Take Note | Less of You is Probably Enough” – Route Fifty
AL shill | “After receiving presidential clemency, Edward Gallagher has left the SEALs to become a pitchman and conservative activist.” – The New York Times
The Library’s January Calendar
Happy New Year | to 330,222,422 People in the United States – US Census Bureau
Corporate welfare | Continues for big farmers – NPR
2 comments
Mount Joy’s main street already looks clean and appealing. Business sponsored planters with decorated Christmas trees currently line the street. Clearly defined pedestrian crosswalks add safety. Memorial military banners add pride. Most of which was done with minimal cost to resident taxpayers.
And no parking meters.
But, unlike Columbia, Mount Joy (as so many other municipalities) has a one percent nonresident income tax.