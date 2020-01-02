On Monday evening at 7:00 pm, Columbia’s borough council will re-organize

Citizens and interested persons are invited to attend the
Borough Council Organizational Meeting (7:00pm) : 1/06/20
Here’s what Columbia news, views & reviews reported on the 2016 Reorganization Meeting (NOTE: That meeting started earlier (6:00 pm) and it ended at 6:22 pm.)
Here’s what the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania identifies as that meeting’s procedures.
We’ve heard it said many times, if you don’t like the way things are being done…run for office and so we did.
Can’t wait to see if this new council is as calm and collected when hit with personal complaints. There is a Rule of Decorum they should follow. Of course, if they don’t, it won’t be in the Spy
Sage advice, Sharon.
Citizens do have to be involved in the democratic process …. if the democratic process is to survive.
The only way citizens can insure that government is working efficiently, transparently, openly and in the best interests of the citizens is by attending meetings, being informed, volunteering, asking questions and delving into decisions.
And seeking public office is an option.
We compliment all those who do serve in government; are informed; do ask questions; do question and find out how decisions are arrived at; volunteer and participate.
Congratulations to the councillors who will be sworn in on Monday evening: Eric Kauffman, Heather Zink; Howard Stevens and you. The citizens showed their faith and confidence by casting ballots for you.