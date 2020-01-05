17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [obituaries; volunteering; Columbia credit; food inspection & more] – 1/5/2020

Local interest obituaries Elmer (Pete) D. Carney — Kenneth J. Spiese, Jr. — 

mlk day

Volunteer here | You can participate in the MLK Day of Service. January 20, 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of celebrating Dr. King’s birthday and commemorating his life and legacy through community service.

Columbia proud | “Columbia student who wrote in LNP is a credit to his school” – letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. And here’s Tristan Anderson’s column. Anderson is a Borough junior councillor, a model for Columbians to emulate.

Reading obits and seeing people we knew | Brings to mind the lyrics from the Bob Dylan sonnet: “Ah, but I was so much older then – I’m younger than that now.” The lyrics

In awe and reverence | The man with friends. Love this comment below the video: “I want to laugh and cry at the same time … my generation is disappearing.”

In E-town | This is in the lead paragraph of an opinion column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “On Dec. 5, the Elizabethtown Borough Council did what we expect our lawmakers to do in all of their deliberations: take action to strengthen our communities and nation.” The column, authored  by The Rev. Greg Davidson Laszakovits, is entitled “Elizabethtown Borough Council keeps door to America open.” Not yet online, it’s worth your time to read it.

koc inspection

In Columbia | One inspection last week – SOURCE: PA Department of Agriculture Website 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s