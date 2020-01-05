Sunday’s news items, part 2 [obituaries; volunteering; Columbia credit; food inspection & more] – 1/5/2020

Local interest obituaries | Elmer (Pete) D. Carney — Kenneth J. Spiese, Jr. —

Volunteer here | You can participate in the MLK Day of Service. January 20, 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of celebrating Dr. King’s birthday and commemorating his life and legacy through community service.

Columbia proud | “Columbia student who wrote in LNP is a credit to his school” – letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. And here’s Tristan Anderson’s column. Anderson is a Borough junior councillor, a model for Columbians to emulate.

Reading obits and seeing people we knew | Brings to mind the lyrics from the Bob Dylan sonnet: “Ah, but I was so much older then – I’m younger than that now.” The lyrics

In awe and reverence | The man with friends. Love this comment below the video: “I want to laugh and cry at the same time … my generation is disappearing.”

In E-town | This is in the lead paragraph of an opinion column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “On Dec. 5, the Elizabethtown Borough Council did what we expect our lawmakers to do in all of their deliberations: take action to strengthen our communities and nation.” The column, authored by The Rev. Greg Davidson Laszakovits, is entitled “Elizabethtown Borough Council keeps door to America open.” Not yet online, it’s worth your time to read it.

In Columbia | One inspection last week – SOURCE: PA Department of Agriculture Website