Locust Street movement?

Back in June, 2018, Columbia news, views & reviews carried this article: “Movement on the Hotel Locust and Hotel Columbia? Maybe! Drones in Columbia? Yes! Maybe?”

And now there’s more movement | Several transactions happened at the end of 2019 including:

The registration of a new business entity at the PA Department of State Corporation Registry as 315 Locust Street LLC was born.

307 Locust Street has been sold for $82,500

Here’s the property overview of 307 Locust Street

The properties at 309 – 311 Locust Street have been sold for $213,800.

Here’s the properties’ overview of the Hotel Columbia and the Hotel Locust.

As we’ve said so many times before, in the rumors and street rumblings, there’s sometimes an element of truth.

And in another property transfer, the structures known as the Shawnee Fire Station on Union Street has been sold to Iron Bell Holdings II, LLC for $133,000. Here’s one of the Property overviews associated with this sale.