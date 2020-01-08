17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [obituaries; weather & more] – 1/8/2020

local obituaries | Theodore “Ted” Johnson • Cami Jo Combs Callie Jo Flowers

Gofundme plea | “Just so every body knows cami and Callie. Gofundme is still going on just have to sign it over to funeral director so plz keep Donating For them. Plz we need 10,000” – Gofundme page for fire victims

Last night’s council meeting was live streamed and is archived here: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBoroughPA/videos/452323458977062/

weather

Snow, today | 62º on Saturday

WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENT | Wednesday, January 8, 2014 (sic) Columbia Borough School District is on a 2 Hour Delay

“Kids who have less, need more” | The fight over school funding The Hechinger Report

Thankless role | One Lebanon County borough can’t find someone to be a councillor.The Lebanon Daily News

Babies | are really expensiveFuturity

 

 

 

One comment

  1. The discrepancy between the number of smoke detectors present in an April inspection (7) and the post fire investigation (1) of the 2nd street house that burned is quite troubling. It must be investigated and explained.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s