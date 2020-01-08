Wednesday’s news items [obituaries; weather & more] – 1/8/2020

local obituaries | Theodore “Ted” Johnson • Cami Jo Combs Callie Jo Flowers •

Gofundme plea | “Just so every body knows cami and Callie. Gofundme is still going on just have to sign it over to funeral director so plz keep Donating For them. Plz we need 10,000” – Gofundme page for fire victims

Last night’s council meeting was live streamed and is archived here: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBoroughPA/videos/452323458977062/

Snow, today | 62º on Saturday

WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENT | Wednesday, January 8, 2014 (sic) – Columbia Borough School District is on a 2 Hour Delay

“Kids who have less, need more” | The fight over school funding – The Hechinger Report

Thankless role | One Lebanon County borough can’t find someone to be a councillor. – The Lebanon Daily News

Babies | are really expensive – Futurity