Monday’s news items [HARB agenda; taxes & services & fringe groups] – 1/13/2020

The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Agenda items include:

• 172 Walnut St.; James Leonard, owner. Replace an existing railing on a second-story rear side porch with a new wooden railing.

• 350 Locust St.; Cimarron Investments, owner. Remove a projecting pent roof above the ground floor of the building’s facade and east elevation. Alter the one-story wing on the building’s east elevation to construct a new two-story interior stairway.

• 155 Bridge St.; William R. Pflumm, owner. Install new two-part vinyl window sash within ten infilled window openings across the building’s south facade.

Columbia’s situation is like Lancaster’s | Take a look at what Lancaster’s Mayor, Danene Sorace, has written about in this column, “Lancaster city needs more revenue options to stay afloat.” In the column she identifies the revenue streams that fund the services the city provides for residents, visitors and business enterprises. City governance differs from borough governance, yet the revenue possibilities are quite similar.

She references the Local Tax Enabling Act which, “Empower(s) cities of the second class, cities of the second class A, cities of the third class, boroughs, towns, townships of the first class, townships of the second class, school districts of the second class, school districts of the third class and school districts of the fourth class including independent school districts, to levy, assess, collect or to provide for the levying, assessment and collection of certain taxes subject to maximum limitations for general revenue purposes; authorizing the establishment of bureaus and the appointment and compensation of officers, agencies and employes to assess and collect such taxes; providing for joint collection of certain taxes, prescribing certain definitions and other provisions for taxes levied and assessed upon earned income, providing for annual audits and for collection of delinquent taxes, and permitting and requiring penalties to be imposed and enforced, including penalties for disclosure of confidential information, providing an appeal from the ordinance or resolution levying such taxes to the court of quarter sessions and to the Supreme Court and Superior Court.”

Lancaster’s mayor does some great “’splaining” about what the city with its budget deficit: “To understand how the revenue-generating tools granted to us in 1965 relate to our budget today, I did a little experiment. What would it take to use these tools to address our structural deficit over the next five years?”

This is no different from what Columbia’s borough council faces as it grapples with revenue shortfalls.

From the Lancaster New Era, January 16, 1920 – the day Prohibition began in the US. Prohibition (sometimes referred to as the “Noble Experiment”) was the result of the efforts of a fringe groups — societies, “organized as part of a new Temperance movement, which attempted to dissuade people from becoming intoxicated. At first, these organizations pushed moderation, but after several decades, the movement’s focus changed to complete prohibition of alcohol consumption.”

