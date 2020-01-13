… you can see Columbia from the trail to the summit of Highpoint Scenic Vista & Recreation Area across The River just south of Wrightsville. In face, on a clear day as yesterday was, the views from York County public open spaces are seemingly endless.

Columbians are so fortunate to have so many recreational areas and trails in such close proximity. Heritage Trail is a 1/2 mile ADA improved trail which is open to biking, hiking, and horseback riding. This trail is stroller and wheelchair accessible.

The winding trail to the summit has been paved and there are Waypoint Markers along the trail. All along the trail path are sensational views. Yesterday’s bright sun and unusually warm temperatures added to the “clear day” adventure.

In addition to the paved path to the summit, there are a few turf paths.