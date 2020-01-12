17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [weather; fires; the Ravens: nevermore; & more] – 1/12/2020

weather 1-12Warm week ahead | Today’s Weather!

Market-rate living | The exciting news shared yesterday with the news release at Cimarron Investments is good news for Columbia. A commenter at one facebook page, though, asks, “Will it any of it be rental housing? And if so, how high will that rent be?!!?” The news release clearly states, the project when completed will be a “mixed use commercial complex with market-rate living.”

“Market-rate housing | is an apartment that has no rent restrictions. A landlord who owns market-rate housing is free to attempt to rent the space at whatever price the local market may fetch. In other words, the term applies to conventional rentals that are not restricted by affordable housing laws.” – The Spruce

The “point-in-time” homelessness count | “Lancaster County homelessness rose in last 2 years. What will new count find?” Lancaster Online

Boomerangers | “The older adult’s guide to the new world of marijuana”The Morning Call

the raven

“Quoth the Raven, ‘Nevermore.’” | How the Titans Beat the Ravens to Advance to the A.F.C. Championship Game”The New York Times

australia fires

In One Photo | Capturing the Devastation of Australia’s Fires” – The New York Times

all governments lie | “Iran plane crash: Protesters condemn ‘lies’ on downed jet”BBC

Is gambling stealing?Court to decide if cash-paying video games in bars, VFWs, pizza parlors are legal”The Morning Call

 

One comment

  1. Concerning the Ravens having lost to the Titans last night, all I want to write is:

    “Blackbird singing in the dead of night
    Take these broken wings and learn to fly.
    All your life
    You were only waiting for this moment to arise.

    Blackbird singing in the dead of night
    Take these sunken eyes and learn to see.
    All your life
    You were only waiting for this moment to be free.

    Blackbird fly, blackbird fly
    Into the light of a dark black night.
    Blackbird fly, blackbird fly
    Into the light of a dark black night.

    Blackbird singing in the dead of night
    Take these broken wings and learn to fly.
    All your life
    Your were only waiting for this moment to arise.”

    -Paul McCarney

    Reply

