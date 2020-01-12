Sunday’s news items, part 2 [weather; fires; the Ravens: nevermore; & more] – 1/12/2020

Warm week ahead | Today’s Weather!

Market-rate living | The exciting news shared yesterday with the news release at Cimarron Investments is good news for Columbia. A commenter at one facebook page, though, asks, “Will it any of it be rental housing? And if so, how high will that rent be?!!?” The news release clearly states, the project when completed will be a “mixed use commercial complex with market-rate living.”

“Market-rate housing | is an apartment that has no rent restrictions. A landlord who owns market-rate housing is free to attempt to rent the space at whatever price the local market may fetch. In other words, the term applies to conventional rentals that are not restricted by affordable housing laws.” – The Spruce

The “point-in-time” homelessness count | “Lancaster County homelessness rose in last 2 years. What will new count find?” – Lancaster Online

Boomerangers | “The older adult’s guide to the new world of marijuana” – The Morning Call

“Quoth the Raven, ‘Nevermore.’” | “How the Titans Beat the Ravens to Advance to the A.F.C. Championship Game” – The New York Times

“In One Photo | Capturing the Devastation of Australia’s Fires” – The New York Times

all governments lie | “Iran plane crash: Protesters condemn ‘lies’ on downed jet” – BBC

Is gambling stealing? | Court to decide if cash-paying video games in bars, VFWs, pizza parlors are legal” – The Morning Call