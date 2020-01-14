Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [Zoning Hearing Board announcement; Fastnachts 2020; coming out: finally & more] – 1/14/2020]

LEGAL NOTICE | Next Zoning Hearing Board hearing on Wednesday, January 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm – Lancaster Online [NOTE: The Legal Notice is now posted at the Borough Website.]

The Zoning Board | “The Zoning Hearing Board meets the last Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. of any month in which a zoning application has been filed before the filing deadline. The Board operates in a quasi-legal manner according to the PA Municipalities Planning Code and with the assistance of a solicitor and a court recorder. The public is invited to attend.

“The Zoning Hearing Board is primarily responsible to hear testimony on proposed property uses which, by their unlisted, dissimilar and/or intensive nature, require special exception and/or variance approvals for their zoning district location. Approvals generally are associated with conditions for parking, exterior lighting, hours of operation, and/or signage size limitations. Disapprovals can be appealed to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.” – SOURCE: Borough Website

obsolete information | There’s an out-of-date listing of Zoning Hearing Board members at the Borough Website.

Yeah, but who are you? | Pennsylvanians Against Illegal Gambling is the sponsor of a full-page ad in The Inquirer and LNP – Always Lancaster today. Most likely the paid advertisement appears in other newspapers, too, so we know it cost a fair amount of money. Gee, shouldn’t people know who or what is behind this organization. The Website reveals nothing substantive.

Coming out | On December 15, 2019, Columbia news, views & reviews posted the above. Today in LNP – Always Lancaster there’s a column entitled, “Editorial misses mark on slot machines in Pa.” In the column, “Peter J. Shelly, of Shelly Lyons Public Affairs & Communications in Harrisburg, is a spokesperson for Pennsylvanians Against Illegal Gambling, a new statewide organization supported by the casino industry advocating the prohibition of unlicensed, unregulated gambling in the commonwealth,” defends the stance of the casino industry. He writes, “I’d urge the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board to visit one of the convenience stores, pizza parlors, gas stations, shopping malls or corner stores across this region to see the impacts of these machines. Illegal gambling is not a victimless crime.” Reckon it always turns out to be a matter of whose ox is getting gored.

Planned obsolesce | “Microsoft is killing off support for Windows 7, which is used on a third of PCs globally” – FOX43-TV [NOTE: We’re one of the one-third global users and we really hate the thought of converting to Windows 10.]

