17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items- 1/16/2020

High school boys’ basketball update | A video visit to Columbia… interviews with several players. – Lancaster Online

Talking’ll be bad; texting; not so bad | “Pa. House approves bill banning talking on your phone while driving”WITF

Dumass legislation, though | The bill “prohibits police from stopping motorists simply because they spot cellphone use.” This is the kind of machinations that the highest paid PA legislators — elected public servants — fashion just to keep up the appearances that something is being done. – The Morning Call

Saturday weather forecast | “Snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 3 pm, then freezing rain and sleet between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 4 pm. High near 37. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.” – National Weather Service at Today’s Weather

cancer

“How long do I have?” | “A website on cancer survival rates, from the co-founder of GoodRx, seeks to provide clarity.”STATNews

consumers lose; banks win | “Consumers’ growing debt loads, expected to increase $80 billion last year, spark concerns among some economists but show no sign of slowing.”The Washington Post

Because of the threat of “wintry weather”, this Death Cafe has been postponed to Saturday, March 7. Same times at the same location. Be safe & stay warm and dry.

01-2020 MT DC DRAFT 2

