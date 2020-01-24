Friday’s news items [FOR SALE in Columbia; peachy opinions; pandemic? & more] – 1/24/2020

Local obituary | Loretta Tucker – Lancaster Online

Success outcomes | “Five individuals battling mental illness found support and a path to recovery in a Lancaster County specialty court after being charged with crimes.” – Lancaster County District Attorney’s Crimewatch page

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH ® : https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/da/11617/post/5-graduates-will-have-charges-reduced-or-expunged-through-mental-health-court

OPINION column | “Is this how democracy dies?” – The Times-Leader, Wilkes Barre, PA

another OPINION | “A Cesspool of Constitutional Nonsense-Impeachment in the Senate” – CounterPunch

another OPINION | “DOMINO-NO” – Columbia news, views & reviews

Coming on Tuesday | Borough Council Regular Meeting (7:00 PM): 1/28/2020

Be aware | “SARS-Like Disease Could Become a Pandemic” – CounterPunch

“U.S. political division | has outpaced other democracies” – Futurity

A first | “49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl” – Newsy

It’s a fluid market | How many houses are for sale in Columbia at any given moment? Tough to find a singular source: Zillow lists 62 whileTrulia lists 72. Realtor.com shows 57 while the Lancaster County Association of Realtors® shows 30. Another way is to walk the town and look for signs.