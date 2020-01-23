Jurisdictional confusion?

Yep. that’s what we heard. Columbia’s mayor is the ribbon cutter in another jurisdiction; he’s not always seen at hometown ribbon cuttings. Photo source: Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce facebook page
Back on January 4 | Columbia news, views & reviews posted this at its facebook page on January 4, 2020:
“Shucks!
Driving by the new Dunkin’ a few minutes ago. Remembered (just then) the reason for the long line at the door. Today’s the day that the first 100 folks in line qualified to win free coffee for a year.
By the time we got turned around to snap some pics, the “mayor” and other dignitaries had done their thing and cut the ribbon.
Yep, according to the person we spoke with, “the mayor” of Columbia was there to cut the ribbon.
“Why?”, we wondered was the mayor of Columbia performing any ceremonial event in West Hempfield Township?
Of course, there could have been a misunderstanding and the elected public servant there may have been (should have been) a West Hempfield Township supervisor. We’re not sure.
But, congratulations to Dunkin’ on the successful ribbon cutting … and welcome to West Hempfield Township and its nearby boroughs, Mountville and Columbia.