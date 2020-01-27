17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [the numbers; library events; “Once upon a mattress” & more – 1/27/2020

Trumps-Numbers-Jan-2020

“Trump’s Numbers | January 2020 Update: Statistical measures of how things have changed during Trump’s first three years. – FactCheck.org

Village to Paint our Bridge 01.28.20

Pain Management 1.29.20

eilishMega-Grammy winning sister and brother team: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Astounding talent | Just a super-talented new talent who, with her brother in his small bedroom, created some incredible music … that is who Billie Eilish is … the documentary.

March 26 at 7 PM – March 28 at 7 PM | Columbia High School Spring Musical: “Once Upon A Mattress.”“The Columbia Jr & Sr High School proudly presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical comedy : “Once Upon A Mattress.”

Showtimes: March 26th & 27th @ 7pm, March 28th @ 2pm & 7pm
Admission: $4 students/seniors, $8 adults
Seating is general admission • Tickets can be purchased at the door

Once Upon a Mattress is a musical  comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. It opened off-Broadway in May 1959, and then moved to Broadway. The play was written as an adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and the Pea.

If you’re unfamiliar with the play, Carol Burnett was the gem of the off-Broadway production and on Broadway productions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s