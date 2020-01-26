Sunday’s news items [never happen; finders keepers; lists & more] – 1/26/2020

That’ll never happen | “What happens when a robot can lay bricks?” Find out in this article that includes a video of the robot bricklayer.

EXCERPT: “The whole movement — from pick to butter to place and back — took fifty seconds, which was, as far as paces went, far from record-setting. A human mason could have picked, buttered, lit a cigarette, taken a drag, shot the shit, scratched his ass, kept tabs on his foreman, looked out for OSHA, and still placed his brick before fifty seconds had elapsed. The world’s fastest bricklayer could have placed a couple dozen bricks in that time. Scott Peters, an engineer so persistent that he’d never put the word ‘that’s’ before the word ‘impossible,’ said nothing. He had aspirations far beyond fifty seconds and dreams that involved much more than short factory walls.”

“2020 Census Jobs | The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.”

“Are your pants vibrating | or are you just happy to see me?” The newest “line of high-tech yoga leggings buzz in targeted spots, to indicate where the body is out of alignment. Will they collect personal data as well?” – The New Yorker

Find something on the sidewalk? | “‘Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers’ – Not So in Pennsylvania” – Mystatecollegelawyer.com

It’s OK to be older | Here’s one of those click-through photo/narrative posts, but it’s interesting to read about these classic places. “40 towns that look like they’re stuck in time” – The Morning Call

Another “best list” | but not a click-through: “The 10 best places to live in Pennsylvania for 2020. These are the cream of the crop in the Keystone State.”

VFW says| Apologize for your “misguided” remarks – The Washington Post

Rather than watch a TV program | take just under 30 minutes to watch this fascinating video, “How paper is making a comeback.” This video is an illuminating macro-view of the world and the incredible people, talents and ideas in it.