17512 Columbia

LONG READS … a few articles about troubling times

long reads

It’s real | “The Amish Keep to Themselves. And They’re Hiding a Horrifying Secret”Cosmopolian Magazine

“The fire this time | In the Face of Rising White Supremacist Violence, Police Continue to Investigate Victims and Activists” The Intercept [“The FBI’s preoccupation with policing nonviolent critical ideologies while neglecting to investigate ideologies” is real.]

Opportunity zones | “But the economic impact of opportunity zones is hard to track because there is no oversight at the local, state or federal level.Do opportunity zones do what they’re supposed to? “Chicago developers are making use of opportunity zone investment”MarketPlace

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s