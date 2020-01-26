LONG READS … a few articles about troubling times

It’s real | “The Amish Keep to Themselves. And They’re Hiding a Horrifying Secret” – Cosmopolian Magazine

“The fire this time | In the Face of Rising White Supremacist Violence, Police Continue to Investigate Victims and Activists” – The Intercept [“The FBI’s preoccupation with policing nonviolent critical ideologies while neglecting to investigate ideologies” is real.]

Opportunity zones | “But the economic impact of opportunity zones is hard to track because there is no oversight at the local, state or federal level.” Do opportunity zones do what they’re supposed to? “Chicago developers are making use of opportunity zone investment” – MarketPlace