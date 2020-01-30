Coming: an event barn in Columbia

A event barn | In a hearing that lasted just over two hours, last night, Columbia’s zoning hearing board conditionally approved Douglas and Lori Ressler’s application to operate an event barn on their property at 1145 Ridge Avenue.

The meeting began at 7:00 pm with a full complement of board members and its solicitor, Josele Cleary was interspersed while waiting for an approved court reporter — one arrived at 7:17 pm.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag, Don Haines, chairperson, conduced the election of officers for 2020. David Brumbaugh nominated Don Haines as chairperson and Don Haines nominated Steve White as vice chairperson. Both were elected following a vote.

When the hearing about the event barn officially began, the attorney for the owners the property began the presentation for the proposed event barn. The owners provided testimony about their planning to operate an event barn on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays. Board members posed qualifying questions about the plans and at 8:40 pm, the Zoning Hearing Board members and alternates announced the convening of an executive session. At 8:58 pm, the Board reconvened the meeting and approved the event barn with several conditions. Attorney Cleary read the conditions:

The meeting was adjourned at 9:02 pm.

The property at 1145 Ridge Avenue is also the address for Doug’s Tree Service.

Popularity of event barns | According to this Website, “Barn reception venues have seen a continuous rise in popularity over the years, and so far that trend has showed no signs of slowing. Wedding barns provide a rustically elegant setting with a timeless aesthetic, making them perfect for both ceremonies and receptions. As more brides and grooms to be opt for stunning outdoor properties over traditional churches for their special days, investing in a wedding barn is becoming a more attractive business opportunity. From weddings to graduation ceremonies to family reunions and more, there’s no shortage of potential clients looking for an event barn to enjoy with family and friends.”

Event barns continue to increase in popularity and have captured the interest of Penn State University and this article at The Knot reports: “Rustic locations like farms, barns and ranches — they’ve increased from 3 percent in 2009 to 15 percent in 2017, while historic buildings (estates, historic homes) are hot on their tail.”