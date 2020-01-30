In heaven there is no beer | … that’s why we drink it here. So goes the old polka ditty, but people sure are drinking it here. Wall St. 24/7 writes “More than 100 million Americans — and millions more viewers around the world — will sit down on Feb. 2 to watch Super Bowl LIV.” And which company continues to spend more money than any other so promote its brands? Budweiser is the runaway leader.

“Anheuser-Busch InBev decimates craft beer and imports in the U.S. Its 45% share of the U.S. market is larger than that of craft (11%) and imported beers (29%) combined,” according to this 2015 MarketWatch report.

Brand protection | Burgeoning global beer sales: “despite the predictions about the global and American beer market continuing to lose ground to spirits, wine and marijuana, the bigger beer manufacturers have surprisingly reported strong growth and earnings in 2018.” And the company with the dominant share of market is Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Openings and closings increase | The data (above) and information about the increases of new craft breweries and brewpubs openings and closings is here at National Beer Sales & Production Data.

SOURCE: Beverage Industry