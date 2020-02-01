17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [Champions! & more] – 02/01/2020

columbia hoops

The thrill is back | “Columbia runs away from Pequea Valley in 78-35 boys basketball victory to claim L-L League Section 5 crown” Lancaster Online

From the fb page | “And there you have it, your Columbia Boys are the 2019-20 LL League Section 5 champions. The first title since 2008. Still 2 games left, both at home on Monday & Tuesday. Come out and let’s pack the house!

too coincidental

Seriously? | Too many times — the police department’s Crimewatch page reports citations for “expired registration” and other irresponsible traffic citations have a checkered past in other places. Too many times, the folks with pretty basic traffic and driving citations carry with them long records of more serious criminal actions as driving without a license; driving while under suspension; driving with an unregistered vehicle; disorderly conduct; drug use and more. They seem to want to find new lives in Columbia.

Resume Workshop February 4 and 10

Crochet Along with Kasey Feb 4 and 18

One comment

  1. Expired Registration , there is a green explorer here on Blunston Street that has an outdated Registration. I would bet no Insurance too. I’m sure there is more violations.Columbia with all the section 8 apartments just bring the best to our town, not to forget how respectful they are too. Let’s not forget about how much free stuff they can get too for being outstanding citizens of our town.

