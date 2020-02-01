Saturday’s news items [Champions! & more] – 02/01/2020

The thrill is back | “Columbia runs away from Pequea Valley in 78-35 boys basketball victory to claim L-L League Section 5 crown” – Lancaster Online

From the fb page | “And there you have it, your Columbia Boys are the 2019-20 LL League Section 5 champions. The first title since 2008. Still 2 games left, both at home on Monday & Tuesday. Come out and let’s pack the house!”

Seriously? | Too many times — the police department’s Crimewatch page reports citations for “expired registration” and other irresponsible traffic citations have a checkered past in other places. Too many times, the folks with pretty basic traffic and driving citations carry with them long records of more serious criminal actions as driving without a license; driving while under suspension; driving with an unregistered vehicle; disorderly conduct; drug use and more. They seem to want to find new lives in Columbia.