Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [higher level view: State of the Union address tonight; it’s raining jet fuel & more] – 2/4/2020

Tonight at 9:00 pm | “Ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union, here’s what you need to know”WITF

It’s raining jet fuel on kids | Listen to the confusion: “‘I Don’t Believe This Is Happening’: 911 Call Reveals Chaos After Delta Fuel Dump”NPR

Healthcare in MAGA-land | “As Out-Of-Pocket Health Costs Rise, Insured Adults Are Seeking Less Primary Care”NPR

Helping hand | “Launched late last year, Seattle’s Small Business Stabilization Pilot Program provides as much as $25,000 to its most vulnerable micro-businesses: those firms with fewer than five employees whose owners earn less than 50 percent of the area’s medium income, among other factors.” [NOTE: This is from an article in The Inquirer; The Inquirer has a paywall, but here’s the link to the article.]

 

 

