17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [library events; council meeting agenda; price of policing & more] – 2/7/2020

Census - Travis - February 2020

GED Classes at the Library - Lancaster Literacy Council Feb 2020

pn the agenda

At the borough Website | Tuesday’s Council meeting; click here to download the 02-11-2020 Columbia Borough Council Meeting  Packet

Price of policing | This Lancaster Online article (How much per person would your municipality pay under Gov. Wolf’s State Police fee proposal?) pegs the price of making state police funding more equitable by adding a charge to each municipality. If this were to pass, Columbia’s tab would be $19,169.92. The article shows Columbia’s median income as $50,923. While uncertain what that figure represents, the current US Census shows Columbia’s median household income as $39,019.

Police reports | Columbia Police Department Crimewatch pages

LEGAL NOTICE | Columbia Borough Board of Health: Notice is hereby given that a Columbia Borough Board of Health meeting will be held in the Borough of Columbia on February 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM and will be held in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street St., Columbia, PA. If you are a person with a disability wishing to attend these meetings and require an accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact the Columbia Borough Office at 684-2467.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s