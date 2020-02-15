17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items – 2/15/2020

Mercola message | Government Falsifies Warning on Kratom to Protect Opioids”

A wedding every 30 minutes | “Berks judge hears lots of ‘I do’s’ on Valentine’s Day”WFMZ69-TV

accountability

“There simply hasn’t been enough scrutiny on whether tax credits actually work.” Turns out the tax credits may not be all they’re cracked up to be. There’s just little follow up at the state level. – PA Post

“‘system is broken’‘This could have been totally avoided if we had just followed the law and processing procedures'”WFMZ69-TV

Myerstown’s Vitality Partnership | This entity’s structure “confirms that those who benefit from the organization are the community, and not the private stakeholders of the organization. Donors, volunteers, and other supporters of the organization can rest assured that all money and efforts given to the organization ultimately go toward the goal of revitalizing the community.” – LebTown

CB-Meetings-This-Week-02-17-2020

Comeback  | Manheim Borough seeing neighborhood renaissance” (video)ABC27-TV

identified in six-person line-up  | Columbia man accused of rape of 14-year-old girl in 2009FOX43-TV

movies under the starsSAVE THE DATES

Saturday, March 7 | “Attend the Vegetable Gardening for Beginners workshop to learn the right ways to start a vegetable garden from the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County” A $10 program fee. – Penn State Extension

