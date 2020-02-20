17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [last night’s “anything-but-a-debate” & more] – 2/20/2020

“In the end, it doesn’t matter  if Trump or one of last night’s debaters is the victor in 2020 because socialism wins either way.” – Strident Conservative

LOOK ALIKE

Attack | That was the nonsensical story at last night’s debateVOX

“The Charter School Movement Is Imploding. |What Comes Next May Be Worse”The Progressive

at the County Treasurer’s Website | January 2020 Delinquent Tax Report – (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

Punch-in-mouth

Round-by-round highlights | “That’s The Bell For A Debate That Felt Like A Vegas Boxing Match”NPR

Heller-OpenDemocracy

A LONG READ: “Politics Without Politicians | The political scientist Hélène Landemore asks, If government is for the people, why can’t the people do the governing?”

“Her model follows five requirements: equal and universal participatory rights; deliberation as a part of the process; majority rule; democratic representation (which, in her vocabulary, means that a group of elected intermediaries can still exist in subordinated roles); and transparency in the goings-on. Open democracy, she says, is about being represented and representing in turn.”

 

