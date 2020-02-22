17512 Columbia

Celebrate Public Schools Week | February 24 to 28

national public schools week

Nine out of 10 students in America attend public schools, and the members of the Learning First Alliance will be celebrating Public Schools Week from February 24 to 28, 2020. Our partners are planning more events and recognitions to honor our nation’s public schools, our students and the many school professionals who work to help students achieve their greatest potential.

Public Schools Week is a designated week for administrators, teachers, specialists, teacher educators, parents and school board members to host events for their communities and reach out to lawmakers, businesses and other community members to discuss the importance of public education.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s