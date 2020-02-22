Celebrate Public Schools Week | February 24 to 28

Nine out of 10 students in America attend public schools, and the members of the Learning First Alliance will be celebrating Public Schools Week from February 24 to 28, 2020. Our partners are planning more events and recognitions to honor our nation’s public schools, our students and the many school professionals who work to help students achieve their greatest potential.

Public Schools Week is a designated week for administrators, teachers, specialists, teacher educators, parents and school board members to host events for their communities and reach out to lawmakers, businesses and other community members to discuss the importance of public education.