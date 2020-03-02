Monday’s news items [council meeting tomorrow; 2nd Amendment sanctuary discussion; “new library” & more] – 3/2/2020

Meeting tomorrow evening | Click here to open the agenda and meeting packet for the Tuesday meeting. It’s posted if you can find it at the Website.

Stoner destination? | “Kutztown has high hopes for Cannabis Festival and its 10,000 visitors.” The Morning Call

“Prom dresses, cake pans, and power tools | Welcome to the new public library. – Public libraries have evolved to meet the needs of their communities, with some even building housing. As needs continue to change, so too will libraries. “ – The Boston Globe

Words to the wise | “Due to working smoke detectors, the occupants of the home were able to escape quickly,” Justin Rhoads, captain of Manheim Township Fire Rescue, said.” “6 people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after early morning fire Sunday” – Lancaster Online

Second Amendment sanctuary dissenting opinion | A letter -to-the-editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster from a Conoy Township resident says it’s folly and needless to enact that kind of legislation: “Sadly, the majority of our supervisors want to make sure that kind of legal protection will never exist for Conoy Township residents.” A few weeks ago, this Lancaster County municipality enacted this ordinance because a few folks didn’t want to have their rights taken away. “Conoy Township recently moved to advance a proposal to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” by a vote of 3-1. Three of the township supervisors weigh in on the topic, including the sole ‘no’ vote.” Columbia’s borough council meeting agenda for tomorrow evening has this agenda item: “Discussion 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.”

3,194 | people inhabit this lightly populated municipality up river from Columbia. Interestingly ,this mucicipality does not list its supervisor’s meeting agendas nor meeting minutes online. Its Website does list a Historic Review Commission that meets “as needed.”

The racist | wants to come back to Congress – They just cannot stand being away from the trough. – NPR