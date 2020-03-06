Friday’s news items [A borough pandemic plan?; school briefs; corporate welfare and escaping responsibility; shining light on rats and roaches & more] – 3/6/2020

SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster

Obituary notice | Barbara J. Michael – Lancaster Online

dumass drivers | Consider this a virtual “head slap” to those driving on northbound on Prospect Road and heading eastbound on US Route 30. The yield sign there means YOU DO HAVE TO GIVE RIGHT OF WAY TO THOSE turning from southbound Prospect Road. As a driver refresher, PennDot says “When you see this sign (the yield sign), you must slow down and check for traffic and give the right-of-way to pedestrians and approaching cross traffic.” It most certainly does not mean you purposely do not use your turn signal and then dart in front of the other driver.

Love that corporate welfare? | We often rail against corporate welfare and the failure to tax “non-profit” entities. Janet Diaz nails it in her letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ms Dias points out so eloquently how a multi-billion dollar “not-for-profit” used tax-exempt bonds and uses its not-for-profit status to avoid paying taxes. The U.S. tax code has to change, PERIOD.

Acting borough manager’s first LEGAL NOTICE | Posted at the Borough Website and in the daily newspaper yesterday.

Shining lights on rats & roaches | “Pa. House drops ‘legislative privilege,’ will release lawmaker spending details” – SpotlightPA / The Inquirer

At the same time | … these scurrilous bastards want to curtail funding support for “disabled people or older residents who require long-term care.” Just another case of “We got ours and you ain’t getting yours.” – WITF

A pandemic plan | In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s municipal briefs, noticed this from Ephrata Borough: “In response to a resident’s question during the meeting, officials discussed preparations for an emergency response if the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, shows up.” Ephrata Borough’s Emergency Management Agency has a pandemic plan. The borough’s “emergency management coordinator and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital … prepare as best they can for a virus outbreak, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control.” Does Columbia have a plan?