Preventing Suicide among First Responders and Law Enforcement

Thursday, March 12th from 9 am – 12 pm

PA DOC Elizabethtown Training Academy

1451 N Market St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

*Coffee and light snacks provided*

Last year, Governor Wolf announced the formation of a statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force. The Task Force is made up of leadership and staff from over ten state agencies, members of the General Assembly, and Prevent Suicide PA. The purpose of this Task Force is to develop Pennsylvania’s statewide suicide prevention, a four-year strategy aimed at decreasing suicide in Pennsylvania and combatting stigma associated with suicide, suicide attempts, and mental health.

The event will feature members of the Wolf Administration’s cabinet and statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force, Prevent Suicide PA, and speakers and trainers from the field, for a guided discussion about suicide prevention efforts among first responders and members of law enforcement. The session aims to begin a discussion on this important topic and provide input for the task force to consider in the development of a statewide suicide prevention strategy.

If you or someone you know would like to attend, please RSVP to Caitlin Palmer (caipalmer@pa.gov) by Tuesday 3/10/20. We look forward to hearing from you. Please let me know if you have any questions.