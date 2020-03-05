17512 Columbia

OSS Health and the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Invite the Public to Meet the Physicians of OSS Health, Columbia

Join us for the opportunity to meet the physicians of the OSS Health Columbia location on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at 41 Walnut Street, Columbia Crossings, Columbia.  Light refreshments will be served. The general public and businesses are invited to attend.

oss physicians

Enjoy the scenic view of the Susquehanna River and the Northwest Trail while learning about the services provided by the OSS Health Physicians at their Columbia location, 548 Chestnut Street.  Joseph P. Hensley, DPM, Michael J. Falci, DPM, and Shannon Schultz, MD specialize in a variety of conditions associated with the foot and ankle, and non-surgical treatment for the spine and joints. OSS Health strives to improve the overall health of their patients by focusing on preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions using a variety of innovative treatments and techniques.

OSS Health is the premier provider of orthopaedic services in South Central Pennsylvania with offices in York, Adams, Cumberland and Lancaster counties.  OSS Health offers Orthopaedic Urgent care at four of its locations and an award winning Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital in York, PA.  With a focus on high patient satisfaction and excellent surgical outcomes, the OSS Orthopaedic Hospital is consistently in the top 1% in the nation for patient satisfaction. Healthgrades also recognizes the OSS Orthopaedic Hospital as one of America’s 100 Best for Joint Replacement Surgery and 5 Stars in Total Knee, Total Hip and Spinal Fusion surgery.  Our goal is to get our patients back to doing what they enjoy. To learn more, visit osshealth.com

SOURCE: news release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s