PennDOT to Repair and Pave Sections of Cool Creek Road and Hellam Street in Wrightsville, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Monday, March 16, its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface three roadways in the Wrightsville area; a 0.7-mile section of Route 462 (Hellam Street) from just east of Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Wrightsville Borough, a 1.5-mile section of Cool Creek Road from Mt Pisgah Road in Hellam Township to Route 462, and Route 624 (Hellam Street) from the split with Route 462 to Front Street in Wrightsville.

The $2,989,483 contract was awarded on January 16 to Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Annville Township, Lebanon County, and includes drainage pipe and inlet replacement, roadway base repair, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, curb to curb milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs, and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-August 2021.

This section of Cool Creek Road, officially designated State Route 2011, averages more than 9,300 vehicles traveled daily, while Route 462, known at Hellam Street in the borough, averages more than 8,400 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov

SOURCE: news release