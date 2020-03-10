Tuesday’s news items [missing; isolation; coronvirus & family] – 3/10/2020

“Accomac Inn’s signs have gone missing. | Can you help recover them?” – The York Dispatch

2020 Census forms will be arriving mid-March | “Who conducted the first Census in 1790? – US Census Bureau

What are the ripple effects of isolation and sheltering in place | Imagine what’s happen if this coronavirus leads to school closings; government closings and more — “A municipal police chief in the Boston area recently urged me to imagine that a school district closed for even three weeks. Take just one child, raised by a single parent who is a police officer. The child is home, so the parent must stay home. Other officers in the same patrol will be affected even if they don’t have kids in school. Shifts will change, nonessential functions will be put off, and the department will have less flexibility to respond to problems unrelated to the epidemic—even as, with more teens unsupervised, rates of car accidents and certain crimes could well increase.” “The U.S. Isn’t Ready for What’s About to Happen — Even with a robust government response to the novel coronavirus, many people will be in peril. And the United States is anything but prepared.” – The Atlantic

Here’s more good news | “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus — Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.” – The Atlantic

To stop price gouging | “New York state could enter the hand sanitizer business” – Route Fifty

From the mouth of Don Vito Corleone: “A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.” | It’s a good thing that families stick together: “The Future of Journalism May Live on Through Family-Owned Newspapers” – Editor and Publisher

A Website not to be trusted? | In our democracy, citizens ought to be able to find trustworthy, timely, accurate and authoritative information at local, state and national Websites. It’s increasingly difficult finding trustworthy, timely and accurate information at the Columbia Borough Website because the awful Website is so clunky, disorganized and mismanged. Out-of-date information is not updated. Try to find someone to talk with and you’ll be looking for a while. The other two of the largest boroughs in Lancaster County have Websites with easy to find contact information: Elizabethtown and Ephrata.

And when’s the long-promised new Website coming? And the borough newsletter?