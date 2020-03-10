Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [Census still hiring; public meeting for The Bridge; Zoning Hearing Board notice; Council meeting agenda & more] 3/10/2020

New items one sees when reading the “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspaper.

No kidding | An article at Lancaster Online shouts that the Census 2020 is still hiring. ““We still need more applicants. If you have more than one language we would love for you to apply.” Perhaps the reason is that the Census Bureau in this part of Pennsylvania has done a woeful, untrained, inept job of hiring people.

March 18 public meeting | In this “Municipal Brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “Council invited Columbia residents to attend a drop-in public meeting March 18 to give input on the state Department of Transportation’s upcoming renovation of the Route 462 bridge. Mayor Leo Lutz said current plans are for an 8-foot-wide pedestrian lane and a 6-foot-wide bike lane, but there are no plans to include a barrier to protect the lanes from vehicle traffic. The meeting will be 3-8 p.m. at the Administration Center for Columbia Borough School District.”

They paved Paradise … | This LEGAL NOTICE for Columbia’s Zoning Hearing Board will consider just that — demolition of two properties to “put up a parking lot.” – Lancaster Online

Also in today’s LEGAL NOTICES | Elizabethtown Borough is seeking bids for “Additions and Renovations to Elizabethtown Borough Offices.”

And this too | The District Attorney’s Office LEGAL NOTICE of seizure of property lists “TAURUS HANDGUN SEIZED 9/21/18 AT 745 MANOR ST APT #14 COLUMBIA PA $228 00.”

Council meeting tonight | 03-10-2020 Columbia Borough Council Regular Meeting Packet – Columbia Borough Website