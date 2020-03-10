“Newsrooms increasingly lack the legal resources to fight the ‘culture of secrecy’ in local governments” – NiemanLab

by Sarah Scire

“Want to know what tax breaks and other incentives your government offered to one of the world’s most valuable companies? Hoping to dig into records about police misconduct? Want to report on test scores or senior housing or lead levels in your city’s drinking water?

“It would help to consult a lawyer.

“The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press released a report today that summarized the biggest legal challenges that newsrooms face and how additional legal support would help them pursue more investigative journalism.

“The report found that journalists are being stymied by ‘a culture of secrecy that is pervasive in local and state governments’ while reporting on a wide range of topics.”

