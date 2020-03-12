OPINION: It’s a plot! NOT!

How about those folks who keep claiming that the COVID 19 virus is a “hoax?”
A “myth” concocted by the “dadgummed liberals?”
A “plot” devised by the media?
“Hype – it’s just the flu?
Wonder if they’re paying attention to what’s happening all around them?
- St. Patrick’s Day parades canceled.
- NCAA Championships canceled.
- NBA and NHL seasons suspended.
- In classroom college classes canceled.
- The Pope believes it
- Over 800 dead in Italy; entire nation in lockdown.
- States of Emergency declared in numerous cities across the area, state, country.
Because the DIC makes senseless commentary is not a reason to dismiss science. Being a faithful loyalist has its risks. Choose your leaders carefully — stay away from “hoax hucksters.”