OPINION: It’s a plot! NOT!

How about those folks who keep claiming that the COVID 19 virus is a “hoax?”

A “myth” concocted by the “dadgummed liberals?”

A “plot” devised by the media?

“Hype – it’s just the flu?

Wonder if they’re paying attention to what’s happening all around them?

St. Patrick’s Day parades canceled.

NCAA Championships canceled.

NBA and NHL seasons suspended.

In classroom college classes canceled.

The Pope believes it

Over 800 dead in Italy; entire nation in lockdown.

States of Emergency declared in numerous cities across the area, state, country.

Because the DIC makes senseless commentary is not a reason to dismiss science. Being a faithful loyalist has its risks. Choose your leaders carefully — stay away from “hoax hucksters.”