Monday’s news items (how one borough fixed speeding problems; Sunshine Week & legal notices) – 3/16/2020

“A Grab & Go breakfast and lunch | will be available for every Columbia Borough School District student, Monday thru Friday beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. Locations: Park Cafeteria Entrance and Taylor Main, Time: 9:45 am to 11 am, Students are not permitted inside the building.” – Columbia Borough School District facebook page

How one borough fixed speeding challenges | It got a new police department. From the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “The (Northern Lancaster County Regional) police department, which began delivering services to East Petersburg in January, has been present on Main Street roughly 90% more than the previous police, Manheim Township Police Department, Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said. The borough has had problems with vehicles speeding along that street. The increase in traffic stops has resulted in a significant decrease in speeding. The police check in with the borough office a minimum of once a day.”

Sunshine Week 2020 | It’s always your right to know: The media is most definitely not your enemy. – SunshineWeek.org

“Celebrate Sunshine Week with the National Archives! | Livestreamed today from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. (EDT): Sunshine Week Program.“

LEGAL NOTICE | Bridge Meeting cancellation – Lancaster Online

LEGAL NOTICE | Columbia’s Zoning Hearing board will hear two issues: Parking lot on Union Steet and a new business on Front Street. – Lancaster Online

LEGAL NOTICE | Columbia Borough School District’s Auditor’s Report. Let’s get the State’s requirements changed. Why should citizens have to go to the District Administration Center or to the Prothonatory’s office for public inspection. Why is it not available online … ESPECIALLY TRUE IN TODAY’S PANDEMIC ENVIRONMENT? Let Sunshine really shine in for Pennsylvanian’s!

LEGAL NOTICE | Manheim Township will discuss its plans about “how to respond to an address the coronavirus. Great idea!!!

NO SHUTOFFS | “Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille signed an emergency order prohibiting electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and steam utility terminations. The moratorium will remain in place for as long as the Proclamation of Disaster, issued by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6 related to the Coronavirus, is in effect.”

COVID-19 | Around the world. “Map of confirmed cases of COVID-19” – WITF

CAPITALISM VERSUS CORONAVIRUS | “From just a handful of cases a few weeks ago, the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. has ballooned to over 1,000 cases nationwide. The Trump administration’s public response has ranged from incoherent to incomprehensible: denialism about the scale of the problem, failure to test in sufficient numbers, a reluctance to take coordinated, large-scale government action.” –The Intercept