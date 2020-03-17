A world changed: Coronavirus

Suspended street sweeping | and other changes in Lancaster as response to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Lancaster Online

List keeps growing | Lancaster Online‘s Closings, Delays & Cancellations

ultimate metric | the bodies pandemics and plague leave behind. “Italy’s Coronavirus Victims Face Death Alone, With Funerals Postponed. As morgues are inundated, coffins pile up and mourners grieve in isolation: ‘This is the bitterest part.’”’ – The New York Times

School age kids in your home? | PA’s Department of Education has an “Answers to Frequently Asked Questions” Webpage

Declarations | “The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will declare the COVID-19 virus a disaster emergency today at its 10 a.m. meeting, and Lancaster city is expected to follow suit.” – From an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

What’s that mean? | When a governmental declares a “State of Emergency” — what happens? What’s the process? Answers are at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Webpage.

National Declaration | “President Donald J. Trump Directs FEMA Support Under Emergency Declaration for COVID-19” – FEMA

State Declaration | “Gov. Wolf Signs COVID-19 Disaster Declaration to Provide Increased Support for State Response” – Governor’s Website

At local levels | “A presidential disaster declaration makes federal assistance available under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).” – Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Website

In Ephrata | Boards & commission meetings canceled – Ephrata Borough Website

In Elizabethtown | Meetings will go on as scheduled – Elizabethtown Borough Website