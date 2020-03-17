Tuesday’s news items [seized property; Hemp fair canceled & more] – 3/17/2020

Seized property | A legal notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows these Columbia property seizures by the District Attorney’s office:

“$7,735 00 SEIZED 8 16 18 AT 301 CHESTNUT ST APT #4 COLUMBIA PA”

“TAURUS HANDGUN SEIZED 9 21 18 AT 745 MANOR ST APT #14 COLUMBIA PA”

The Hemp Awareness Fair was slated for Saturday, May 2, 2020. SOURCE: a post at a local facebook group

Local messages | Current facebook posts

Hinkle’s Restaurant: “OPEN from 11am until 6pm for TAKEOUT ONLY with a LIMITED daily menu.”

“OPEN from 11am until 6pm for TAKEOUT ONLY with a LIMITED daily menu.” Black Olive: “Black Olive Will be open from 8 am to 8pm for take out and delivery minimum is required for delivery order starting at $10.00.”

“Black Olive Will be open from 8 am to 8pm for take out and delivery minimum is required for delivery order starting at $10.00.” Cafe 301: “Update: We will be open tomorrow for take out ONLY from 7-2pm. (Unless we hear differently)”

“Update: We will be open tomorrow for take out ONLY from 7-2pm. (Unless we hear differently)” Coffee & Cream: “We will be open for take-out. If you want to order ahead, call us at 717-449-5488”

“We will be open for take-out. If you want to order ahead, call us at 717-449-5488” American Legion Post 372: “In compliance with Governor Wolf’s mandatory shut down of all non-essential businesses, we will be closing tonight at 11pm and will remain closed until March 30.”

“In compliance with Governor Wolf’s mandatory shut down of all non-essential businesses, we will be closing tonight at 11pm and will remain closed until March 30.” Vecchio Sicilia Pizza Shop: “NO DINE IN UNTILL FURTHER NOTICE”

“NO DINE IN UNTILL FURTHER NOTICE” Root’s Country Market: “We are closely monitoring Governor Wolf’s mandate and as of Monday 2pm, Root’s will be open for business Tuesday March 17. Because of all the food stands at Root’s, we are part of the “essential business” list allowed to be open as he called grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies.”

“‘I’m an essential business’ | Gun shops in Pa. packed ahead of coronavirus closures” – WITF