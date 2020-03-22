Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Columbia icon sold; hunker down & more] – 3/22/2020

Sold for $245,000 | A Columbia landmark structure has been sold. The beautiful structure at 426 Chestnut Street was sold for $245,000.

Nobody’s running for mayor | Hey, maybe that’s a great idea. – The Boston Globe

Hunker down | this ain’t going away soon. “As coronavirus cases increased exponentially last week in Pennsylvania and many other parts of the country, it became clear the shutdowns will last considerably longer than two weeks. And it might need to get tighter.”- PennLive

Underestimated cases? Probably. | Dr. Rachel Levine: ““We are still seeing a significant number of young adults, even in their 20s, 30s and 40s who have required hospitalization. So it’s very important for young adults not to be complacent.” – Penn Live

This time, it’s different | “The world has suffered through other deadly pandemics. But the response to coronavirus is unprecedented.” – The Inquirer

Hard decisions nobody wants to make | Who gets care, ventilators in hospitals. “There’s already evidence when it comes to coronavirus testing that rich and powerful people are getting greater access than ordinary Americans.” – WITF

OPINION | “Survive and revolt” – Taking responsibility and not taking responsibility; which President did which? – Counter Punch

