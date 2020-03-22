Sunday’s news items [still shilling; social distancing; signs of the times & more] – 3/22/2020

The only municipality | It’s still curious that Columbia is the only municipality we’ve been able to find that is shilling for Comcast. Banks, pet stores, non-profits, drug stores, convenience stores, churches and other entities are sending emails to their patrons advising them about institutional precautions and none of these appear at municipal Websites. Yet, this is atop the borough’s Website: 03/20/2020 COMCAST COVID-19 Press Release. Why?

Today, again | Most of the obituary notices show that funeral services and life celebrations will be held at later dates … some due to “concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers this guidance: COVID-19 and Funerals.

“A Trump COVID-19 timeline | included in this article “Roaming Charges: Always Look on the Bright Side of Death” – Counter Punch

Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control”

Feb. 28: “This is their new hoax”

Mar. 9: “Last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. Think about that!”

Mar. 13: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

Mar. 16: “You were surprised. We were all surprised.”

March 17: “I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

March 18: “It snuck up on us.”

“social distance” Saturday | We’ve been so lucky with weather. Yesterday was perfect to social distance by staying away from others. Fortunately, on a walk around some of downtown, there were practically no pedestrians on the streets. We were lucky enough to watch a passenger of a car stopped at the intersection of Third and Locust open the door and spit onto Locust Street. Some people, unfortunately, will never get it!

“Contrary to his Claim | A Pandemic Was Widely Expected at Some Point” – FactCheck.org

“What Will You Do If You Start Coughing? | ‘Stay home’ is not a sufficient plan.” – The Atlantic