If you watched the mid-afternoon White House update briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic, you may have seen the Vice President waving about the 15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD card. On March 16, the President “issued guidelines on ’15 days to slow the spread’.”

If you missed the briefing, click here to watch the briefing. Note: The briefing begins around the 1:16 mark on the recording.

“Fact-Checking | White House Coronavirus Briefing, March 21, 2020 – Ideastream

But … do your own fact-checking, as well. Listen to the glowing reports from POTUS and the team behind him and ask yourself why it’s taken so long to get to the point that he and the VP now are saying there really is a super-serious critical incident. But POTUS is super excited, super convinced, that this fantastic team will defeat this invisible enemy and we’ll be having wonderful, super celebrations then.

This Sacramento Bee article states, “The first human cases were reported in December 2019, the Cleveland Clinic reports.”

Most of the world knew there was something happening in January, 2020. Moody’s wrote: “A coronavirus pandemic would be even more of a “black swan” than the global financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009. Unlike the U.S. home mortgage meltdown, no one predicted the early 2020 arrival of a potentially devastating pandemic. And unlike the financial crisis, public-health and economic policymakers may be limited regarding their ability to remedy or offset a 1918 (or Spanish flu) type pandemic.”

And here we are in the latter third of March (some 70 days since January) and now the corona virus is front and center in everyone’s life.

Updated since this morning — Confirmed cases spiral | The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state continues its upward spike. Numbers from the state Department of Health Website.

