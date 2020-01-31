17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [Columbia makeover; welcome to April; black swan & more] – 1/31/2020

Welcome to April! | … errr … make that February” Accuweather

makeover

Today’s “Ambush Makeover” | See Denise Keyser’s makeover.Today Show

black swan

Coronavirus | A Black Swan Like No OtherMoody’s

hate makes great | Fears of coronavirus fuel anti-Chinese racismThe Boston Globe

Companies that are hated | “Sometimes, rather than a single event damaging the reputation, a company’s business practices — and especially its customer service experience — can slowly erode the respect and trust of its employees, its customers, and the public at large.” Here’s a lost of the companies  Americans hate (and like) the most. 

Long read | The Future of American Politics: After tribal war, the politics of weaving.”The New York Times

February 2020 Calendar

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s