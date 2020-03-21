Saturday’s news items, part 2 [Covid-19 locally, nationally and internationally.] – 3/21/2020

New normal | More than a few obituary notices have lines like this in them: “Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.”

The horse had left the barn | “Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it.” – The Inquirer

Shutdown delayed, but … | The Governor … “cannot allow these surging numbers to overwhelm our people, our health care workers and our hospitals.” – WITF

I’m gonna’ live forever | “Think you’re young and safe from COVID-19? Your immune system might disagree” – WITF

Coronavirus scams attract the gullible | “Coronavirus-curing toothpaste? $100 for toilet paper? Anxiety over spread of disease ignites a rush of virus-related scams” – The Inquirer

Screw you, science | “I’m a smart guy. I feel good about it. And we’re going to see. You’re going to see soon enough.” Quoteth the moron evermore. – The New York Times

Trapped rats always respond the same |Attack everybody – The Washington Post

Think you’re going to get $1,200 from the government? | Think again. The elected public servants in Wonderland are still haggling about that. Some lower earners may get less in some of the proposals. Try to remember these “honorable” elected pblic servants are not looking out for you; some of the bastards only look out for themselves.