Saturday’s news items [Restaurant inspections; council meeting agenda with packet; Covid-19 spiral continues & more] – 3/21/2020

Area food serving establishments | Inspections recently completed
- Rivertowne Restaurant (Wrightsville; a complaint-based inspection)
- Wendy’s (east of Columbia; a complaint-based inspection)
Confirmed cases spiral | The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state continues its upward spike. Numbers from the state Department of Health Website.
Interesting | Wonder why the borough is shilling for Comcast by posting this news release (03/20/2020 COMCAST COVID-19 Press Release) at the Borough Website. Nationally, Comcast’s penetration of homes is around 24%; almost certainly, it’s less than that in Columbia. Seems that a more newsworthy report to post would be the daily Pennsylvania Department of Health report.
Posted at the Borough Website | The March 24 council meeting agenda and supporting packet.
Reality | “Online giving: Houses of worship may be closed, but bills still must be paid” – Lancaster Online
One comment
How can the council have a meeting when there will be more than 10 people in the room. 7 council members, the mayor, police chief, secretary to take minutes and I’m sure the fire chief and maybe some other individual to talk about covid 19. Way to go Columbia for following the advice of the CDC. If they feel they need to have a meeting do it via phone or video conference.