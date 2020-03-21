Saturday’s news items [Restaurant inspections; council meeting agenda with packet; Covid-19 spiral continues & more] – 3/21/2020

Area food serving establishments | Inspections recently completed

Rivertowne Restaurant (Wrightsville; a complaint-based inspection)

(Wrightsville; a complaint-based inspection) Wendy’s (east of Columbia; a complaint-based inspection)

Confirmed cases spiral | The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state continues its upward spike. Numbers from the state Department of Health Website.

Interesting | Wonder why the borough is shilling for Comcast by posting this news release (03/20/2020 COMCAST COVID-19 Press Release) at the Borough Website. Nationally, Comcast’s penetration of homes is around 24%; almost certainly, it’s less than that in Columbia. Seems that a more newsworthy report to post would be the daily Pennsylvania Department of Health report.

Posted at the Borough Website | The March 24 council meeting agenda and supporting packet.

Reality | “Online giving: Houses of worship may be closed, but bills still must be paid” – Lancaster Online