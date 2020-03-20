“‘Shipping clerk’ might not be a bad job Jan. 21”

Of the publications we subscribe to, The Boston Globe regularly delivers an excellent product. Not only is it Website well designed and timely, it sends subscribers a daily “heads up” letting its subscribers know what’s new that day.

We think it’s well written and interesting; here’s part of today’s:

“Good morning! It’s Friday, March 20, the 80th day of the year. Happy 72nd birthday to another GOAT, Bobby Orr, who never should have ended his career in a Blackhawks uniform. Sunrise in Boston was at 6:46 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:57 p.m., for 12 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 11 percent full.

“If you’ve ever doubted the miraculous properties of plants, contemplate the humble mullein, part of the snapdragon family. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says mullein lives on roadsides and in waste places and can get six feet tall, with yellow flowers and orange stamens. According to the smarty-pants almanac folks, Roman Empire soldiers used it for torches, Roman women colored their hair with yellow dye made from the plant, Quaker women rubbed the leaves on their cheeks to make them red, others used the leaves as foot-warming shoe liners, farmers fed the plant to cattle to relieve pulmonary congestion, Native Americans applied boiled leaves to body joints for rheumatism and smoked leaves to the head for headaches, and during the early 1900s, a cough medicine made from mullein was popular in the US.

“What’s it like outside? Some showers early, but then a nice day with temps pushing 70 by mid-afternoon. If you go out for a walk, wave at your neighbors from a distance.

“Breaking: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delayed federal tax filing day from April 15 to July 15. State governments are expected to follow suit. If you’re getting a refund, file now.

“Hey, sport: Tom Brady announced on Instagram this morning that he has signed with Tampa Bay, and that’s all I have to say about that.

“I wonder which of these quotes history will anoint as the avatar of Trump’s (mis)handling of the coronavirus crisis:

“I don’t take responsibility at all.

“I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.

Coupled with:

It snuck up on us … a very unforeseen thing.

“We’re not a shipping clerk.

“The ‘shipping clerk’ crack was particularly galling to state governors and hospitals facing critical shortages of supplies and equipment to treat the rapidly increasing numbers of infected residents. Having the president tell you that you’re on your own is astounding. [NOTE: NOT FROM THE BOSTON GLOBE, BUT FROM Columbia news, views& reviews: What else would anyone expect from the DIC?]